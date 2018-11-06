Democrat David Trone leads for Maryland open U.S. House seat; GOP Rep. Andy Harris is ahead in 1st District

Democrat David Trone, who spent more than $15 million in Maryland’s most expensive congressional race, led the race for the 6th District seat on Tuesday two years after being defeated in a neighboring district.

Trone, the co-founder of Total Wine & More, was vying against former Reagan administration official Amie Hoeber for the state’s only open congressional seat. The incumbent, Democrat John Delaney, is stepping down to run for president in 2020.

Trone held a huge advantage in early voting, but Hoeber was nearly even in election-day tabulations. With more than half of the election-day vote in at 10:30 p.m., Trone had a comfortable lead.

The state’s seven other incumbent U.S. House members were all seeking re-election. The delegation’s only Republican, Baltimore County Rep. Andy Harris, led Democrat Jesse Colvin.

The politically diverse 6th District district stretches from the liberal Washington suburbs of Montgomery County to conservative western Maryland.

Trone, 63, ran for Congress in 2016 in the 8th District. He attracted attention by spending about $14 million, but lost to Jamie Raskin in the Democratic primary.

This time, Federal Election Commission reports show he spent $15.8 million as of Oct. 17, after contributing $12.7 million to his campaign and lending it an additional $3.2 million. Trone said his mostly self-financed campaign would enable him to be independent of special interests when in Congress.

He said his priorities include preserving health insurance for people with pre-existing conditions and more comprehensive funding to combat the opioid epidemic. Trone’s 24-year-old nephew died of a fentanyl overdose a few years ago.

Trone’s campaign said in September that he had a successful operation for cancer. He had previously undergone chemotherapy to reduce a tumor in his urinary tract.

Hoeber, who lost a bid for the 6th District seat in 2016, accused Trone of trying "to buy" the office.

FEC records show she accepted more than $1 million from two political action committees, including one in which her husband — Qualcomm Inc. executive Mark Epstein — is a major contributor.

Hoeber, 76, said she was politically aligned with Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and appeared with him during campaign events.

Trone and Hoeber live in the 8th District, but there’s no law preventing them from running in or representing the 6th.

Harris, 61, an anesthesiologist, is a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus.

He was seeking his fifth term in the 1st District, which is made up of parts of the counties of Baltimore, Carroll and Harford, as well as the Eastern Shore.

Colvin faced an uphill fight in the district, which gave Republican President Donald Trump 64 percent of the vote in 2016. Colvin, 34, an Army Ranger who served four combat tours in Afghanistan, said the election was a “referendum” on Harris, whom he accused of failing to stand up to protect people’s health insurance.

Harris denied that he abandoned support for people with pre-existing conditions and countered that Colvin was out of step with the district on gun control. Colvin backed universal background checks, a ban on bump stocks and “red flag” laws to keep firearms from people considered safety risks.

In the 4th congressional district, Rep. Anthony Brown defeated Republican George McDermott.

