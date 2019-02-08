Despite intensive lobbying effort, Johns Hopkins private police legislation faces uncertain future

The lobbying effort to authorize an armed police force at Johns Hopkins University has won over friends in high places: Maryland’s governor. The Senate president. The mayor of Baltimore. And billionaire Michael Bloomberg.

But to get its police force, the university needs to aim a little lower: at the 22 Maryland delegates and senators who make up Baltimore’s General Assembly delegation.

And they are far from sold.

In interviews this week with The Baltimore Sun, a majority of the city legislators — whose support is critical to passing legislation that would allow the force — said they are undecided about how they’ll vote. Several argued the university has much more work to do to earn their support. Even the lead sponsors of the Hopkins legislation say they’re not committed to voting for it.

“We must resist this path that is proposed by JHU,” Sen. Mary Washington of North Baltimore, a vocal critic of the proposal, wrote in a post that rallied opposition this week on Facebook. Like all the city’s legislators, she’s a Democrat.

A year after fierce community opposition caused Hopkins to fail in its initial effort to create its own police force, the university is trying again — and pulling out all the stops.

For months, Hopkins has held forums and so-called “community conversations” to try to win public support — more than 125 meetings in all. It has pitched the idea to neighborhood associations across the city and set up a detailed website about the proposal. It has eight lobbyists working in Annapolis.

To address concerns about over-policing in the city, the college has proposed not one or two, but three oversight boards for its planned police department. And, responding to a common objection that the plan doesn’t address the root causes of crime, the legislation would require millions in new state money for youth programming.

Hopkins President Ron Daniels has personally pushed the plan, marching door-to-door in East Baltimore, clipboard in hand, to hear how residents feel about the university’s proposal.

“JHU has done a much, much better job this year at outreach and transparency,” said Del. Maggie McIntosh, who represents neighborhoods near the Homewood campus and chairs the powerful Appropriations Committee.

McIntosh said she’s unsure how she’ll vote. “I’m still waiting to see what my communities want. My neighborhood board voted unanimously in favor. I am waiting to get feedback from others.”

In their meetings with community associations, Hopkins officials have said they learned a lesson last spring about the need to reach out to residents. Daniels has acknowledged missteps in the way the institution initially pursued the idea.

“We were dealing with a steep increase in violent crime and attempted to respond immediately,” said Rianna Matthews-Brown, Hopkins’ director of university initiatives. “We’ve tried to address and respond to what we’ve heard.”

This year’s offensive has gained some ground.

Anne Perkins, a co-president of the Tuscany-Canterbury Neighborhood Association, said her organization voted unanimously to back the bill after hearing from Hopkins officials. Perkins said Hopkins representatives met with the group repeatedly and addressed their concerns.

“Hopkins was able to answer every question we had,” said Perkins, a former state delegate who lives near the university’s main campus. “We were persuaded that it’s difficult for the Baltimore city police to cover the Homewood campus in a way that provides an adequate level of safety.”

But other community associations haven’t been as receptive.

The Abell Improvement Association voted 40-0-3 to oppose a Hopkins police force after taking a survey of neighborhood residents.

Responses to the Abell group’s survey included comments like this: “I don’t believe more guns is the answer to the increasing violence in our city and I am greatly concerned about the accountability of a private force.”

Bonnie Bresser, the association’s treasurer, said most responses sounded similar themes.

“Policing is a public service,” Bresser said, summing up many survey responses, “and it’s not something Hopkins should be meddling in.”

That view is shared by 15 students groups at Hopkins who have bonded together under the name Students Against Private Police. They released a statement Friday to “reaffirm our stance against any attempts to privatize policing and for community-based initiatives regarding public health and safety.”

“The implicit biases that lead to instances of escalation, of brutality, and of racial profiling cannot be undone by mere training or insubstantial policies,” the students wrote.

The students have planned a rally against the legislation on Wednesday at Hopkins’ Homewood campus.

At issue is Hopkins’ plan to covert its current security force into a police department with roughly 100 officers. Currently, the university employs a private security force of roughly 1,000 people that monitors its Homewood campus in North Baltimore and the medical campus that surrounds Johns Hopkins Hospital in East Baltimore.

Maryland law allows public institutions to operate police departments, including Morgan State University, Coppin State University and the University of Baltimore.

Hopkins says its force is badly needed as Baltimore experiences a large increase in violent crime while suffering from more than 300 homicides a year for four consecutive years.

From 2014 through 2017, aggravated assaults, including non-fatal shootings, have more than tripled across all Johns Hopkins Baltimore campuses, according to the university. Robberies, including armed robberies and carjackings, increased by 250 percent, the school said. There were 45 aggravated assaults in 2017, the university said, and 28 robberies.

While most of the city’s lawmakers say they’re undecided on the bill, Del. Curt Anderson is speaking out in favor.