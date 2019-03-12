Cummings testifies in favor of armed Hopkins police force, begs legislature to address ongoing Baltimore violence

Rep. Elijah Cummings came Tuesday to Annapolis to testify in favor of legislation that would permit the private Johns Hopkins University to have its own armed police force.

Cummings said no one from the Baltimore university asked him to address the city delegation to the House of Delegates. The panel is set to consider the bill Tuesday.

Instead, he said, he was compelled by ongoing violence in Baltimore to testify.

"I’ve come to you to beg you to do something. I’m begging you," Cummings said. "I could not sleep unless I came to share these thoughts with you."

He also referenced the fatal shooting in 2011 of his nephew, Christopher Cummings, near the campus of Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia.

Baltimore's Senate delegation — which was considered the greatest hurdle to the legislation — narrowly endorsed the bill last week. It was then approved by the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee. The full Senate is scheduled to take up the matter Tuesday, as well.

The Baltimore House delegation was meeting Tuesday to consider the bill as amended by senators.