Maryland Gov. Hogan vetoes bills on $15 minimum wage, post-Labor Day school start, alcohol and tobacco enforcement

Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday vetoed three bills passed by state lawmakers that would increase the minimum wage, allow school districts to decide when the school year starts, and move alcohol and tobacco enforcement to a new commission.

The Democratic-led General Assembly is expected to vote to override all three vetoes in the coming days.

In a letter to legislative leaders, Hogan said increasing the minimum wage gradually to $15 would “cost us jobs, negatively impact our economic competitiveness and devastate our state’s economy.”

Hogan touted his proposal to instead increase the minimum wage to $12.10 per hour and then allow future increases only if surrounding states raise their wages, too.

“Making Maryland’s minimum wage more than double that of Virginia could be too much for our economy to bear,” Hogan wrote. “How can we place Maryland’s workers at risk and Maryland businesses at so much of a disadvantage?”

The veto was embraced by groups representing businesses. “This was the right thing to do,” said Mike O’Halloran, state director of the National Federation of Independent Business.”

Sen. Cory McCray, a Baltimore Democrat who sponsored the minimum wage bill, said he was disappointed the governor vetoed the bill. He’s hopeful a veto override vote could take place as soon as Thursday.



Hogan also vetoed two bills that he described as “politically motivated.” One would undo the governor’s executive order that the public school year must start after Labor Day and the other would move enforcement of alcohol and tobacco laws from the Office of the Comptroller to a new independent commission.

Hogan said the veto of the school bill “runs directly counter to an action favored by the vast majority of Marylanders.”

“This unfortunate legislation unravels years of bipartisan work and study by seeking to reverse the post-Labor Day start for public schools,” Hogan wrote in a veto letter sent to legislative leaders.

The Republican governor says there has been “an incredible amount of misinformation” about the debate over the school start date. He criticized what he described as “intentional deception by special interest groups” — an apparent reference to the statewide teachers union.



The state Senate and House of Delegates overwhelmingly passed its legislation, called the “Community Control of School Calendars Act,” to overturn Hogan’s 2016 executive order. Democratic lawmakers have enough votes to easily override the veto, a move they can make immediately.

Hogan also vetoed a bill that would move enforcement of alcohol and tobacco regulations from the office of State Comptroller Peter Franchot to a new commission appointed by the governor — a bill that’s related to an ongoing dispute between the legislature and Franchot.

The alcohol and tobacco enforcement bill also passed each chamber of the General Assembly with enough votes to override Hogan’s veto.

Hogan’s executive order mandated that public schools start after Labor Day, picking up on an issue that had been championed by others, including Ocean City politicians and state Comptroller Peter Franchot. The order also requires schools to end the year by June 15.

The move was seen as a way to potentially boost tourism at the beach in the late summer and immediately proved popular with Marylanders. A Goucher College poll right after the signing found 68 percent support for starting school after Labor Day.

But as school districts wrestled with how to fit in 180 days worth of classes, holidays and teacher workdays between Labor Day and June 15, some parents and educators grew frustrated.

A poll this month from Gonzales Research & Media Services found 56 percent of respondents support starting school after Labor Day, and 40 percent who supported allowing local school districts to make the decision of when to start.

In his veto letter, Hogan called out some lawmakers for making a “blatant and misguided complete reversal” on school calendars. He said many lawmakers from both parties voted in 2013 to create a task force to study the idea of a post-Labor Day school start. That task force recommended the later start, but lawmakers never acted.

Some of those same lawmakers who supported the task force voted this year to undo Hogan’s executive order.

Hogan also criticized lawmakers for not considering his “compromise” bill that would have allowed school systems to start the school year before Labor Day, but only if they got approval from voters during an election.

On the alcohol and tobacco enforcement bill, lawmakers have insisted that they believe it’s not appropriate for an elected official to oversee such matters. They note that most other states don’t have their enforcement overseen by a politician. And they pointed to a task force that reviewed the state’s alcohol laws and recommended the change.

Franchot has said he believes the bill is retribution for his advocacy for the craft beer industry. He says that there have been no complaints about his office’s field enforcement staff.

Hogan, who often politically sides with Franchot despite being from different parties, chose to support Franchot on this bill.

Hogan wrote that the bill would take a “well-respected and award-winning” operation and replace it with “a Rube Goldberg contraption creating needless administrative and bureaucratic chaos.”

He said the bill would result in “an unacceptable waste of taxpayer dollars.”

Nonpartisan analysts estimated it would cost the state $4 million in the first year to set up the commission.