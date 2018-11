After his re-election victory Tuesday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is headed to the beach.

He and First Lady Yumi Hogan are traveling to Jamaica for a week’s vacation. The couple flew out today and plan to return on Nov. 15, according to his staff.

While Hogan is away, Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford will be performing the official duties of the governor, including serving as chairman of the Board of Public Works on Nov. 14.

