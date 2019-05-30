Maryland Gov. Hogan wants investigation into adenovirus outbreak at University of Maryland

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is calling for an investigation into how University of Maryland, College Park officials handled an outbreak of the adenovirus on campus this spring that led to one student’s death.

Hogan, a Republican, has asked the University System of Maryland Board of Regents to investigate campus officials’ response to the outbreak.

Hogan’s call for an investigation comes after The Washington Post published a report on the outbreak showing that university officials waited 18 days to notify students about the virus.

“It appears that, at just about every turn, leaders withheld information instead of being open and honest with the student body,” Hogan wrote to Board of Regents members. “There must be a full review of these decisions, and of the officials who made them.”

Olivia Paregol, an 18-year-old freshman who lived in mold-infested Elkton Hall, died from adenovirus last fall.

In his letter to the Board of Regents, Hogan invoked another student death from 2018 — Terrapins football player Jordan McNair — who suffered a heatstroke during a spring practice and died 15 days later. Medical experts said McNair should have been treated quickly with a cold-water immersion to counteract the heatstroke.

The Board of Regents was criticized for initially deciding to retain football coach D.J. Durkin, even after an investigation found widespread dysfunction in the school’s athletic department and allegations of player abuse. (Durkin was later fired by the university president.)

The fallout from McNair’s death included a state law passed this year revamping the Board of Regents and requiring it to operate in a more transparent manner.

Hogan, in his letter, wrote that McNair’s death “brought to light numerous inadequacies in how the university dealt with a medical emergency.”

“Unfortunately,” the governor continued, “I am deeply concerned that the University learned nothing from that troubling and tragic episode.”

The next meeting of the Board of Regents is scheduled for June 21.

