What to expect from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's 'State of the State' speech

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will deliver the first “State of the State” speech of his second term — and his fifth such speech overall — on Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know.

When is the “State of the State” speech happening?

The speech is at noon Wednesday, Jan. 30.

The House of Delegates and the state Senate will convene at 11:30 a.m., and senators will cross the hall of the State House to the larger House chamber for the speech. Hogan will be escorted to the House chamber by a bipartisan team of lawmakers.

How can I watch?

The governor’s speech will be streamed on The Baltimore Sun’s website.

Maryland Public Television will air the speech live on TV. It also will be streamed on MPT’s website and its YouTube channel. MPT will rebroadcast the speech at 7 p.m. on MPT-HD.

You also can listen from the General Assembly’s website. Proceedings on the floor of the House aren’t yet available on video; House Speaker Michael Busch has promised they will be for the 2020 session.

What’s the governor going to talk about?

While Hogan’s second inaugural speech earlier this month focused on broad themes of service and bipartisanship, expect more specifics in this speech.

Governors often use the State of the State to outline priorities for laws they want the General Assembly to pass.

Earlier this week, Hogan mentioned that he would discuss “another major tax cut” during the State of the State speech, so he may provide details of that proposal.

People outside Maryland might be watching to see whether Hogan makes remarks indicating any interest in challenging President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination for president in 2020. Hogan has been asked repeatedly in recent weeks whether he wants to run. While he hasn’t said “yes,” he hasn’t ruled it out, either.

How long is it going to last?

Look for the speech to wrap up in about a half-hour or so. Hogan’s speech in 2018 lasted 23 minutes. The year before, it was about 30 minutes.

Do the Democrats get to respond?

Yes. The Democrats have selected Del. Kathleen Dumais of Montgomery County, the majority leader in the House of Delegates, to respond to Hogan’s speech. MPT will air her remarks.

pwood@baltsun.com

twitter.com/pwoodreporter