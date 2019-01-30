Maryland Gov. Hogan to emphasize tax relief, school accountability in 'State of the State' speech

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan plans to highlight parts of his legislative agenda Wednesday in his first “State of the State” address since being re-elected, including some targeted tax credits and more oversight of local school systems.

As “Never Trump” Republicans encourage him to run for president in 2020, Hogan will emphasize bipartisan governing, as he did in his inaugural speech earlier this month, according to excerpts of his remarks released Wednesday morning.

“We have shown the rest of America that a divided government does not have to be a divisive government,” Hogan’s speech says. “We did our very best to put the people’s priorities ahead of the current national obsessions with partisanship, while striving to change Maryland for the better.”

Though he promised a “major tax cut” in remarks Monday, excerpts of the speech, which is being livestreamed, don’t contain a pledge to cut income, sales or property taxes. Instead, they emphasize targeted tax credits and other tax reduction measures already proposed in his budget — including expanding tax credits for manufacturers and law enforcement officers’ retirement benefits, as well as increasing a tax deduction on student loan interest.

“These hard-pressed Marylanders deserve a break for a change,” Hogan is to say, according to the prepared remarks. “Now that we’ve created such an incredible economic turnaround in Maryland, we can afford this responsible, targeted tax relief. Let’s do the right thing and give some of this money back to the people who have worked so hard to help make it happen.”

The governor also plans to emphasize his push for a so-called investigator general to oversee local school systems and probe claims of mismanagement or wasteful spending.

“With the billions of dollars in historic state investment in our local school systems, Marylanders are demanding more accountability,” Hogan is expected to say. “This isn’t about politics — this is about our kids and their futures.”

Hogan is just the second Republican governor to be re-elected in Maryland history — an accomplishment in a blue state that is drawing national attention. The president of a Washington think tank has been pushing Hogan for weeks to explore a Republican Party primary challenge to President Donald Trump. Hogan has said he plans to finish his second, four-year term, but has left the door open to running.

“Who knows what’s going to happen two years from now?” Hogan told a sold-out crowd Monday at Baltimore’s Parkway Theatre.

Hogan’s fifth “State of the State” speech will be delivered to the Democratic-controlled General Assembly at noon Wednesday. Del. Kathleen Dumais of Montgomery County, the majority leader in the House of Delegates, will deliver the Democrats’ response.

