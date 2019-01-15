Maryland Gov. Hogan to propose $5M for security grants for houses of worship and schools

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that he plans to propose $5 million in spending in his next budget for security grants for houses of worship, schools and day care centers.

The governor’s budget is due Friday to the General Assembly.

Hogan’s office said the budget will include a $3 million grant program for churches, synagogues, temples and other houses of worship that are at risk for hate crimes. The competitive grants will be overseen by the Governor’s Office of Crime Control & Prevention.

Hogan also plans to continue to fund a security grant program for schools and child care centers. The current budget includes $1 million for the grants, which Hogan is proposing to increase to $2 million in the next fiscal year.

“These investments will allow us to more effectively prevent and address instances of hate and violence across our state, and help ensure that Maryland remains a place where people of all backgrounds and beliefs can call home,” the Republican governor said in a statement.

