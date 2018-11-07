Maryland Gov. Hogan lays out second-term agenda: Tax cuts, school accountability, non-partisan redistricting

The day after becoming just the second Republican to be re-elected governor in Maryland history, Larry Hogan pledged to continue governing the blue state as a centrist as he laid out some of his second-term agenda.

Speaking to the news media, Hogan said he planned to push for tax cuts, increased accountability in local school systems and a non-partisan commission to redistrict Maryland after the 2020 Census

“I didn’t govern as a Republican,” Hogan said of his first term. “I was a governor for all the people. I was right down the middle.”

He said the hundreds of thousands of Democratic voters who crossed party lines to give him a second term should not expect any surprises in the next four years.

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” Hogan said. “It seems to be working. People seem to be happy with what we’re doing. I can’t imagine why we’d want to change.”

Hogan 'can surf' and four other takeaways from Maryland's 2018 election »

Hogan easily won a second term Tuesday, lifted by Democrats who crossed party lines to vote for his approach to governing despite their anger over President Donald Trump. Even while casting ballots for Hogan, voters swept several key Republicans from office in Maryland, including Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman and Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh.

“Unfortunately, some folks lost on my side of the aisle. I think it was a tough night,” Hogan said. “We had President Trump say the election should be about him even though he’s not on the ballot. In Maryland that’s exactly what happened. It was a repudiation of the president, who lost this state by 30 points.”

Hogan won 21 of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions. Statewide, he defeated Democrat Ben Jealous by double digits, just as he had led in independent public opinion polls for a year.

Scenes from Election Day 2018 in Maryland.

Hogan maintained sky-high approval ratings for most of his term — making him one of the most popular governors in the country. After an upset victory over Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown in 2014, Hogan bonded with voters during his first year in office, especially during the riot in Baltimore and his victory over cancer.

He appropriated a litany of Democratic initiatives, such as a fracking ban, parental leave for state employees and a “lockbox” for casino revenues to go to public schools. He opposed the Trump administration at some key turns, including pulling back National Guard troops from the Mexican border while the federal government was separating the children of immigrants from their parents.

While Trump posted congratulations to successful Republican candidates in other states on Twitter, he did not reach out to Hogan.

“My feelings aren’t hurt,” Hogan said to laughter when a reporter asked about the lack of a call from Trump. “I wasn’t really expecting a call.”

Hogan said he’d given no thought “whatsoever” to a political career beyond governor, but said he hoped to serve as a model to Republicans nationwide.

“There’s no question that the Republican Party has to look at itself not just in Maryland but nationally,” Hogan said. “I think I’ll be a part of that discussion about how we move forward.”

For a second term, Hogan said he expected there would be some changes in his cabinet, though he didn’t provide any specifics.

“It’s going to be more of the same,” Hogan said of a second term. “We’re going to work on more accountability for our school systems, continue to work environmental issues and the Bay. We’re going to try to get some tax cuts. There’s going to be no change in direction. The people in Maryland voted overwhelmingly to keep moving in the same direction and that’s exactly what they’re going to get.”

Hogan also said he planned to push for a non-partisan redistricting committee to take up the mission of redrawing the state’s legislative and congressional districts. As governor, Hogan will oversee the state’s redistricting process after the 2020 census, although his plan will need the approval of the Democrat-controlled General Assembly.

“I think maybe the legislature, knowing I’m going to be the one drawing the districts, might be more open to taking it away from me and giving it to a nonpartisan commission,” Hogan said. “I think maybe they thought somebody else would be drawing the districts.”

Asked what more could be done in his second term to combat violent crime in Baltimore, Hogan said he's gained approval for a federal "strike force" to begin operating in the city.

"We need more leadership in the city from the mayor," Hogan said. "We need a police commissioner that stays there more than a few months.”