Maryland Gov. Hogan: 'not confident' facts are known on Baltimore Mayor Pugh and UMMS book deal

Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday more facts need to come out about the University of Maryland Medical System’s business deals with its board members, including Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh’s role.

“I’m not confident that we do know all the facts,” Hogan said at a State House news conference that followed a private meeting with the state’s congressional delegation and touched on various topics.

Pugh apologized Thursday for upsetting the people of Baltimore with her side deal to sell self-published children’s books to the hospital system for $500,000 while she sat on its volunteer board of directors.

Hogan noted the “potential of an investigation by the state prosecutor” into Pugh’s arrangement, but cautioned he did not know for sure if there was such an investigation. A former investigator in the state prosecutor’s office, who retired two years ago, has said he made a complaint Monday to the office about Pugh’s disclosures to state ethics officials about her business.

Hogan said more needs to be known about the scope of the entire situation.

“I think we need to get to the bottom of this,” the Republican governor said. He said more information needs to be made public about the deals with Pugh and other board members.

Hogan said he’s following legislation in the General Assembly that would reshape the system’s board of directors.

