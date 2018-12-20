Maryland Gov. Hogan to introduce legislation to add more schools to tech education program

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday planned to announce legislation and new funding to expand the number of schools participating in the state’s technology education program.

Hogan was slated to announce a proposal to expand Maryland’s Pathways in Technology Early College High School program, which enables students to graduate with a high school diploma and — at no-cost — a two-year associate degree in a science, technology, engineering or math field.

Each P-TECH school includes a partnership among a local high school, a college, and a private sector sponsor. There are currently eight such schools in the state. Dunbar High School and Carver Vocational-Technical School in Baltimore were the first to become P-TECH schools for the 2016-2017 school year. Six more P-TECH schools have since opened.

To expand the number of such schools, Hogan said his administration will submit in the upcoming General Assembly session the “P-TECH Opportunity Act of 2019.”

The bill would lift caps that limit the state to issuing one planning grant per local school system. In addition, the legislation would lift the cap that currently does not allow for any additional schools beyond the eight already open for several more years.

The governor also committed $300,000 in his fiscal year 2020 budget to fund planning grants for three additional P-TECH schools.

