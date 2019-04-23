Maryland Gov. Hogan says Mueller report reveals 'very disturbing' attempts by Trump to obstruct justice

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Speaking to reporters in New Hampshire, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday criticized President Donald Trump over the findings of the Mueller investigation — calling the report’s details “disturbing” and saying Trump only narrowly avoided being charged with obstruction.

“There was some very disturbing stuff found in the report,” Hogan told reporters at St. Anselm College after giving a speech at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics. “Just because aides did not follow his orders — that’s the only reason why we don’t have obstruction of justice.”

Hogan told a crowd at the “Politics & Eggs” speaker series — considered a “must” stop for presidential hopefuls — that he was taking a run against Trump for the Republican nomination in 2020 under “serious consideration.”

Hogan said he will visit 16 more states as he determines what to do.

“People have asked me to give this some serious thought, and I think I owe it to them to give it serious consideration,” Hogan said of challenging Trump.

Apart from U.S. senators Mitt Romney of Utah and Susan Collins of Maine, few Republicans have spoken out against Trump since the report’s release.

“There was some really unsavory stuff in the report that did not make me proud of the president,” Hogan said.

Asked why more Republicans weren't speaking out, Hogan suggested many are afraid of Trump.

“There’s no profiles in courage here,” he said. “They’re afraid of being primaried. They’re afraid of being tweeted about. Very few of us are willing to say what we really think.”

This article will be updated.

