Maryland Gov. Hogan has taken no serious steps to run for president. So why are lots of people talking about it?

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan was finishing his “State of the State” speech Wednesday when, in the audience, one grizzled veteran of state politics leaned over to another.

“Close your eyes,” former Gov. Parris Glendening, a Democrat, told former Lt. Gov. Michael Steele, a Republican. “It almost sounds like a presidential announcement speech.”

In recent weeks, as Hogan talks — in formal addresses, on informal panels and, increasingly, in national media interviews — more and more people are having the same reaction as Glendening. As the federal government in Washington sinks into ever-deeper dysfunction and the public casts about for alternatives, some so-called “Never Trump” Republicans are urging Hogan to run in a 2020 primary against his own party’s president.

The governor has largely demurred, without closing the door completely to the possibility. But the prospect of his unlikely candidacy has nevertheless prompted intense speculation among Maryland’s political insiders.

Would he actually do it? Could he possibly win? And what would it mean for our state to have our governor challenging President Donald Trump, who’s been known to lash out at people who cross him?

Political analysts and people close to Hogan say they believe there’s little chance the Republican governor — who accomplished the rare feat of being re-elected in heavily Democratic Maryland — would actually challenge Trump, unless the political landscape in the country changes dramatically.

Hogan has said he’s done nothing at all to take steps to run for higher office. He’s formed no exploratory committee. He has no Super Political Action Committee support. He has no national or international policy advisers and no campaign chairs in other states — all steps serious candidates typically take if they are gearing up for a campaign.

Moreover, Hogan has only $376,000 left in his Maryland campaign account — money that can’t be transferred to a federal race. His federal campaign account, last used when he ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 1992, holds just $2,000.

“It’s not something I’ve been focused on at all. … I’m flattered that all these people are talking about that,” Hogan said Monday on WBAL radio after several national media outlets ran pieces speculating about him possibly challenging Trump. “It’s a little bit surprising to me that so many people are making such noise about this. I’m intrigued and listening to it, but it’s not something I’ve been involved in at all.”

But by that evening — in a PBS News panel discussion at Baltimore’s Parkway Theatre with two other governors — Hogan jokingly fueled more speculation.

Hogan noted he was traveling in March to Iowa for a National Governors Association event. That state, with its caucuses, hosts the important kickoff to presidential election season.

And, Hogan pointed out, he was seated on stage with New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, whose state hosts the first primary election for presidential candidates.

“I’m the gatekeeper,” Sununu told audience members. “Look, I invite anyone who wants to run for president to come on in and sit in the office.”

Hogan interjected: “I’m going to come see you right after Iowa.”

“Who knows what’s going to happen two years from now?” Hogan said. “You never know.”

Hogan has said that during his second term, he planned to get more involved with national politics as vice president of the national governors group. He’s also been granting more interviews with national media outlets, after generally turning down those requests in a first term.

His message — that Washington is dysfunctional and a bipartisan approach to governing is needed — is largely unchanged from his first term, but it’s reaching new ears as partisan division soars during the Trump era.

In December, Hogan spoke at a conference held by the Niskanen Center, a conservative Washington think tank, called “Starting Over: The Center-Right After Trump.”

The center’s founder, Jerry Taylor, has been encouraging Hogan for weeks to explore a primary challenge to Trump.

And Hogan is considering meeting with more “Never Trump” Republicans during his trip to Iowa, according to his spokeswoman Amelia Chasse.

“As you know, the governor is going to Iowa in March to attend a National Governors Association event related to chairman Steve Bullock's jobs initiative,” Chasse said. Bullock is the governor of Montana and chairman of the NGA.

Hogan “has received several requests and suggestions for additional meetings or visits while he is there, and will consider them as his schedule is finalized in the coming month,” Chasse said.

Hogan’s apparent openness to the idea has fueled much support from anti-Trump Republicans and newspaper columnists desperate for different political direction for the country.

A USA Today columnist this week called Hogan “an increasingly attractive rescue vessel” for the party. Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin wrote that Hogan is the “best shot” to challenge Trump. And New York Times columnist David Brooks tweeted: “I’m not sure any of the Dem presidential hopefuls are well positioned to take on the Republican nominee, Larry Hogan.”

But the electoral landscape looks difficult for any Republican to challenge the president in 2020. No elected president has ever lost a primary election challenge in modern American history — though it happened over a century ago, in 1856, when President Franklin Pierce wasn’t nominated by the Democratic Party for a second term.

Today, a large majority of Republicans still support the president. Nearly 70 percent of Republicans said in a recent NPR-PBS NewsHour-Marist poll that they definitely will vote for Trump.

“As of right now, I don’t think it’s very realistic to think Larry Hogan is going to run for president,” said Melissa Deckman, a professor of political science at Washington College. “The vast majority of rank-and-file [Republican primary] voters still strongly support Donald Trump.”

And Hogan could be risking a lot if he challenged Trump, who has insulted fellow Republicans with demeaning nicknames, such as “Little Marco” Rubio and “Lyin’ Ted” Cruz. Trump has never attacked Hogan on Twitter, but Maryland’s governor has rarely criticized Trump by name.