Maryland Gov. Hogan says Virginia Gov. Northam should resign after racist yearbook photo scandal

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is joining the calls for Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to resign following the revelation of a racist photo on his page in his medical school yearbook.

At an event in Annapolis on Wednesday, Hogan said Northam has “lost the ability to govern. There’s no way to get the trust of the people of Virginia again after something like this.”

In addition to Northam’s racist yearbook photo — which featured two unidentified people, one in blackface and the other in a Ku Klux Klan robe and hood — Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is facing allegations of sexual assault, which he denies, and Attorney General Mark Herring revealed that he once wore blackace.

“It’s outrageous,” Hogan said. “It’s hard to imagine now we have pretty serious allegations against the governor, the lieutenant governor and the attorney general.”

Hogan had been scheduled to appear with Northam and Delaware Gov. John Carney at an event in Salisbury on Monday. That event has been canceled.

