Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan sets April date to attend 'must stop' New Hampshire event for presidential hopefuls

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will travel to New Hampshire after the end of the General Assembly session in April to speak at an event that bills itself as a “must stop” for presidential hopefuls.

Hogan spokeswoman Amelia Chasse said the governor has accepted a invitation by the New Hampshire Institute of Politics to speak at the Politics & Eggs series at Saint Anselm College. She said Hogan will participate in the speaker series April 23.

“The governor looks forward to returning to the Granite State to participate in the iconic Politics & Eggs speaker series,” Chasse said.

The Politics & Eggs series was founded in 1995 to provide New England business leaders with a chance to meet with major party presidential candidates, according to its website.

“Since that time, virtually every major candidate has attended this program, and it has become a ‘must-stop’ on the presidential campaign trail,” the website says. “In recent years, the series has been expanded to include speakers other than candidates who discuss critical issues facing our nation.”

Last year, speakers at the event included former Attorney General Eric Holder, political analyst Bill Kristol, former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley and U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona.

For months, some so-called “Never Trump” Republicans have been urging Hogan to run in a 2020 primary challenge against President Donald Trump. The governor has largely demurred, without closing the door completely to the possibility.

Last week, after traveling to Iowa and sparking more media speculation about whether he would challenge Trump, Hogan returned to Maryland and said he was no closer to making a decision about his future.

Hogan is vice chairman of the National Governors Association. He said he was in Des Moines to support Montana Gov. Steve Bullock’s Good Jobs for All Americans initiative, which focuses on rural communities and midcareer workers. Bullock is chairman of the governors’ organization.



“I’m not any closer or further away,” Hogan said of pursuing higher office. “It’s not really on my radar screen.”

