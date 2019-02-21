Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan considering trip to New Hampshire for 'must stop' event for presidential candidates

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is considering a trip to New Hampshire after the end of the General Assembly session in April to speak at an event that bills itself as a “must stop” for presidential hopefuls.

Hogan spokeswoman Amelia Chasse said the governor has been invited by the New Hampshire Institute of Politics to speak at the Politics & Eggs series at Saint Anselm College. She said Hogan is interested in attending, but has yet to finalize a date.

The Politics & Eggs series was founded in 1995 to provide New England business leaders with a chance to meet with major party presidential candidates, according to its website.

“Since that time, virtually every major candidate has attended this program, and it has become a ‘must-stop’ on the presidential campaign trail,” the website says. “In recent years, the series has been expanded to include speakers other than candidates who discuss critical issues facing our nation.”

Last year, speakers at the event included former Attorney General Eric Holder, political analyst Bill Kristol, former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley and U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona.

For weeks, some so-called “Never Trump” Republicans have been urging Hogan to run in a 2020 primary challenge against President Donald Trump. The governor has largely demurred, without closing the door completely to the possibility.

Hogan has said that during his second term, he planned to get more involved with national politics as vice president of the national governors group. He’s also been granting more interviews with national media outlets, after generally turning down those requests in his first term.

This week, the governor continued to raise the possibility of challenging Trump, expressing concern in a CBS News interview about president’s chances of winning the general election.

“The chances of him losing a general election are pretty good,” Hogan said. “I’m not saying he couldn’t win, but he’s pretty weak in the general election.”

Hogan has made several prior references to visiting New Hampshire.

In January at a PBS News panel discussion at Baltimore’s Parkway Theatre, Hogan noted that he was traveling in March to Iowa for a National Governors Association event. That state, with its caucuses, hosts the important kickoff to presidential election season.

And, Maryland’s governor pointed out, he was seated on stage with New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, whose state hosts the first primary election for presidential candidates.

“I’m the gatekeeper,” Sununu told audience members. “Look, I invite anyone who wants to run for president to come on in and sit in the office.”

Hogan interjected: “I’m going to come see you right after Iowa.”

