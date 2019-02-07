Maryland Gov. Hogan fights back against lawmakers over post-Labor Day school year start

Frustrated by Maryland lawmakers' attempts to undo his executive order to start the public school year after Labor Day, Gov. Larry Hogan says he'll submit a bill that would make school boards that want to start classes earlier seek the approval of voters.

Hogan, a Republican, blasted “out-of-touch politicians” in the Democrat-controlled legislature for their “misguided” effort to overturn his order.

“I can’t think of any other action that has as much widespread, enthusiastic support,” Hogan said during a State House news conference Thursday morning.

The governor’s 2016 executive order directed school officials to delay the start of classes until after Labor Day and to wrap up instruction by June 15. Schools across Maryland opened after Labor Day starting with the 2017-2018 academic year. Hogan has argued a longer summer break gives families more time together and generates revenue for Maryland’s tourism industry.

Hogan said his proposed legislation — which is still being drafted — would offer “genuine local control” by requiring voters to approve any pre-Labor Day start.

Friday is the deadline for bills to be introduced to the General Assembly without facing extra procedural hurdles.

Hogan also said that if lawmakers do pass their bill, which would return control of school calendars to local school districts, there would be an effort to collect signatures to put his law on ballot statewide in 2020.

Hogan wouldn’t commit to vetoing the legislators’ bill, should it pass this session. He said a veto might not make sense “depending on what the vote is.” Democrats hold veto-proof majorities in the House of Delegates and the state Senate.

The full Senate was scheduled to begin debating its bill on Thursday morning.

Hogan said legislators’ efforts would be unsuccessful.

“School after Labor Day will remain the law in this state, as nearly everyone has been pushing for for many, many years. Regardless of what action the legislature attempts to take, they will fail,” Hogan said. “Marylanders will have the deciding vote on this, one way or another.”

pwood@baltsun.com

luke.broadwater@baltsun.com

twitter.com/pwoodreporter

twitter.com/lukebroadwater