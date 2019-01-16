Maryland Gov. Hogan 'just as much in awe' as the first time as he prepares to renew oath of office

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday morning he was excited and humbled as he prepared to take an oath of office for a new, four-year term.

“Even though it’s the second time we’re doing this, I feel just as much in awe as I did for the first time,” Hogan told reporters outside the State House in Annapolis.

Hogan is just the second Republican in Maryland history to be re-elected as governor, after soundly defeating Democratic nominee Ben Jealous in November.

He began his second inauguration day with a private prayer service at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in downtown Annapolis.

He’s scheduled to be sworn into office at noon in the Senate chamber. An hour-long program on the lawn of the State House will follow, with a ceremonial swearing-in, musical selections and an inaugural speech from the governor.

“I’m just going to talk a little bit about what we did in the first term, and what we’re going to do in our second term, and about how we’ve brought people together and, I think, set an example for the rest of the nation about how you can get things done by being bipartisan and reaching across the aisle,” Hogan said.

“Maybe it’s something they ought to think about learning in Washington.”

Hogan chose speakers from both parties to share the podium at the ceremony. He will be introduced by Jeb Bush, a former governor of Florida who has also sought the Republican presidential nomination. The event also will feature remarks from Isiah “Ike” Leggett, a Democratic former Montgomery County executive.

Once Hogan begins his second term, his priority will be to present to the General Assembly his proposed state budget, which is due Friday. Hogan has said he would “record fund” education and work on fighting violent crime in Baltimore.

This story will be updated.

