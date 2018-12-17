Maryland governor to hold $150 ticket inaugural gala at MGM National Harbor casino

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is holding a $150 ticket inaugural gala at MGM National Harbor casino in Prince George’s County the evening after he is sworn in for a second term in office.

Starting at 8 p.m. on Jan. 16, the gala will follow a day of free inaugural events in Annapolis.

Just the second Republican governor re-elected in Maryland history, Hogan’s festivities begin 9 a.m. at the north lawn of the State House in Annapolis. Hogan and Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford will be sworn in at noon. The governor will hold a public reception at the State House at 1:30 p.m, according to the governor’s office.

Parking is available at the Navy-Marine Corps Stadium’s blue lot.

Amelia Chasse, a spokeswoman for the governor, said more details about the events — including lists of speakers, performers and sponsors — would likely not be confirmed until January.

Hogan, a Prince George’s County native, held his first inaugural gala in 2015 in Baltimore.

He defeated Democrat Ben Jealous in November of this year to win re-election.

