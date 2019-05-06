Baltimore Sun’s BEST Party is less than one week away! Get your tickets today.
Maryland Gov. Hogan appoints Shaneka Henson to open House of Delegates seat

Pamela Wood
Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday that he approved the appointment of Shaneka Henson to an open seat in the Maryland House of Delegates.

Henson will fill the Annapolis-area seat left vacant by the death of longtime House Speaker Michael E. Busch last month.

There was no immediate word when Henson will be sworn into office.

Henson, a Democrat, left her position as a member of the Annapolis City Council after the Democratic Party nominated her to fill Busch’s seat from a field of 14 candidates. Special elections will be held to fill the city council vacancy, with a primary on June 4 and a general election on July 2, Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley announced Monday.

