Maryland Gov. Hogan appoints new public safety and corrections secretary

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday announced he has appointed Montgomery County corrections director Robert L. Green as the next secretary of the state Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.

He will replace acting Secretary Mike Ziegler, who has served in the position since March after the departure of Stephen T. Moyer. The governor’s office said Hogan selected Green after a nationwide search.

“Rob Green is a nationally recognized and respected leader with more than 34 years in public safety and corrections,” Hogan said in a statement. “He brings a tremendous wealth of experience to the department, and Marylanders can trust he will prioritize the safety of all who come into contact with our corrections system — both for our inmate population and our correctional officers.”

Green will be paid $165,500 a year.

In his current role, Green is responsible for a budget of more than $67 million.

luke.broadwater@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lukebroadwater