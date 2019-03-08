Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan hires new communications director with experience working for top Republicans

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday announced a new communications director with experience working for several Republicans with national profiles.

Hogan said he had hired Michael Ricci, a Montgomery County resident with more than 15 years experience, to run his communications operation.

Ricci most recently worked as communications director for U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan, and previously served as deputy communications director for prior House Speaker John Boehner.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Mike to our team, and I know his experience and perspective will add value to our administration from day one as we work to effectively communicate our priorities to the people of Maryland,” Hogan said in a statement.

Ricci will begin work Tuesday. He replaces Amelia Chassé Alcivar, who will leave the administration later this month to take a senior communications position with the Republican Governors Association.

