Maryland Gov. Hogan looks at opioid treatment, opportunity zones, Baltimore policing as he drafts next budget

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s next budget already includes money for addiction treatment, crime victims and increased security at houses of worship and day-care centers.

More details are expected to emerge Thursday afternoon as the Republican governor discusses what he considers the highlights of his plan for the fiscal year that starts July 1.

His full proposal is due Friday to the General Assembly. The legislature must review and approve the budget by the end of its 90-day session in April. Members of the legislature, which is controlled by Democrats, can cut from the governor’s proposal, but they can’t increase spending without his support.

The budget will govern spending by state agencies from July 1 through June 30, 2020.

The current year’s budget is about $44 billion.

In a series of announcements since his re-election in November to a second, four-year term, Hogan has provided some early highlights of his proposed budget, including:

$248 million in spending on the opioid addiction crisis, including money for treatment programs and funding for the state’s opioid command center. Some of that money will come from federal grants.

$378 million over the next five years to design and build a “therapeutic treatment center” attached to the state-run jail in Baltimore.

$56.5 million in programs to attract businesses to federally-designated “Opportunity Zones” around the state.

$50 million in grants for programs that serve victims of crime.

$2 million for the state’s victim and witness relocation program.

$3 million in grants to houses of worship to improve their security.

$2 million in grants to schools and child care centers to improve security, a doubling of what’s in the current budget.

Additional state funding to help the Baltimore Police Department recruit officers.

$300,000 for grants to plan for three more P-TECH schools, which offer high school students both a diploma and an associate’s degree in the fields of science, technology, engineering or math.

This story will be updated.

pwood@baltsun.com

luke.broadwater@baltsun.com

twitter.com/pwoodreporter

twitter.com/lukebroadwater