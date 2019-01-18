Kamala Harris picks Baltimore as site for headquarters for potential presidential campaign

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris has selected Baltimore for her campaign headquarters if she runs for president, as expected, in 2020, according to sources familiar with the California Democrat’s plans.

Harris picked Baltimore because of its diversity, its proximity to Washington and because it is in the Eastern time zone, the sources said, who requested anonymity because Harris has not yet announced her plans.

An announcement on her candidacy is expected soon. Harris’ Senate office declined to comment on her plans, including the selection of Baltimore.

One of the sources, who is close to the potential campaign, said the location of nearby Thurgood Marshall BWI Airport was also a plus because of its cross-country flights to Harris’ home state.

Harris has made occasional appearances in Maryland politics, most recently endorsing Ben Jealous this summer during his unsuccessful gubernatorial campaign. She also appeared in 2017 at the NAACP convention in Baltimore, where she called for national reform of cash bail and other criminal justice issues.

Harris, 54, was elected in 2016 to the Senate. She served as attorney general of California from 2011 to 2017.

She would join what is expected to be a broad Democratic field that already includes U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, former U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and former Maryland Rep. John Delaney.

Baltimore Sun reporter Ian Duncan contributed to this article.