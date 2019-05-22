Harriet Tubman $20 bill won't happen in 2020, Treasury Secretary says

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday that a decision by his predecessor, former Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew, to put African-American abolitionist leader Harriett Tubman on the $20 billion would be delayed and will not happen in 2020.

He said that the redesigns were being made to protect the currency from counterfeiters and that other denominations had been deemed more critical to being redesigned than the $20 bill.

He said currently the decision on whether to put Tubman on the $20 in place of Andrew Jackson would likely not happen until 2026. Even if President Donald Trump wins a second term and Mnuchin remained as Treasury secretary, Trump's second term would end in January 2025.

Trump during the 2016 campaign had criticized putting Tubman on the $20 in place of Jackson.

In 2017, Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, both Maryland Democrats, pressed Mnuchin to move forward with Lew’s decision.

"Tubman is fully deserving of this honor," the lawmakers wrote in a letter to Mnuchin. "Those we honor on currency make a statement about our nation and our values.”

Mnuchin said, in 2017, “we will be looking at this issue. It's not something that I'm focused on at the moment.”

In February, Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings, a Democrat, and Rep. John Katko, a New York Republican, re-introduced legislation to require the Treasury Department to put abolitionist Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill.

“Too often, our nation does not do enough to honor the contributions of women in American history, especially women of color. Placing Harriet Tubman on our U.S. currency would be a fitting tribute to a woman who fought to make the values enshrined in our Constitution a reality for all Americans," Cummings said in a statement.

A spokeswoman said at the time Mnuchin’s position remained the same. She added that “the primary focus when changing the currency is on developing new security features to prevent counterfeiting.”