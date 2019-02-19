Goucher Poll: Marylanders aren't keen on Gov. Hogan challenging Trump for GOP presidential nomination in 2020

Gov. Larry Hogan remains popular, but Maryland residents aren’t so keen on him running for president, according to a new poll.

Hogan has been floated as a possible challenger to President Donald Trump in next year’s Republican primary, with some politicos drawn to Hogan’s popularity in a deeply Democratic state.

But just one-third of respondents in a poll Goucher College released Tuesday think Hogan should run for president in 2020. Fifty-five percent of those surveyed said the governor should not run for president.

Lackluster support for a Hogan 2020 run was consistent across party lines, with 35 percent support from Republicans, 32 percent support among Democrats and 31 percent support from independent voters.

Hogan continues to have strong approval among Marylanders. In the survey, 69 percent said they approved of the job he was doing, with just 14 percent disapproving.

Trump, meanwhile, continues to have poor support in Maryland, with 66 percent disapproving of the job he’s doing and 30 percent approving.

The poll surveyed 808 Maryland adults via landlines and cellphones from Feb. 7 to Feb. 12. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

