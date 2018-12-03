Maryland's U.S. lawmakers slam decision to close GM White Marsh plant, seek meeting with CEO

General Motors' decision to end operations at its White Marsh plant demonstrates "extremely poor corporate citizenship,” say members of Maryland's congressional delegation, who are seeking a meeting with the company's CEO.

“We believe that White Marsh’s highly skilled workforce, modern facility and experience with production lines, from electric motors to transmissions, can and should be repurposed to meet GM’s new business objectives,” said a letter Monday by lawmakers to CEO Mary Barra.

The company says it’s making cuts to be more efficient and is shifting more resources to light trucks, crossovers, SUVs and electric vehicles.

The letter was signed by U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Reps. Elijah Cummings, C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes and Jamie Raskin. All are Maryland Democrats.

The move is a small part of a massive restructuring of the 110-year-old company that includes shutting production at five North American plants and laying off up to 14,000 factory and white-collar workers.

There was no immediate response by GM to inquiries by The Baltimore Sun about the letter.

The White Marsh transmission and electric motor plant employs about 300 people. Workers there were told a week ago the plant will not receive any new work after April. The company’s decision surprised and angered not only Maryland’s federal lawmakers but state and local officials, who said General Motors gave them no warning about the decision.

The lawmakers requested a meeting with Barra.

Their letter said that closing a productive plant — when the company has received “significant public assistance” and reported healthy third-quarter profits — “is an example of extremely poor corporate citizenship.”

GM opened the White Marsh plant in 2000. Its operations are made up of two units: a 471,000-square-foot transmission factory and a 110,500-square-foot addition that has made electric motors.

