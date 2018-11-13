Maryland AG Frosh files motion challenging Trump's choice of acting attorney general

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh is filing a motion in federal court Tuesday challenging President Donald J. Trump's appointment of Matthew G. Whitaker as acting attorney general after the ouster of Jeff Sessions last week.

Frosh’s motion in the U.S. District Court in Baltimore argues that the appointment is “illegal and unconstitutional” and contends that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein should be declared the acting attorney general, according to a news release from Frosh’s office.

Rosenstein, a former U.S. attorney for Maryland, has been overseeing special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation to possible ties between the 2016 Trump campaign and the Russian government.

Frosh’s filing, first reported by The New York Times, comes in the state’s existing lawsuit seeking to uphold provisions of the Affordable Care Act that protect people with pre-existing medical conditions when they seek insurance.

The motion contends that Trump’s appointment of Whitaker, a loyalist who has publicly criticized the Mueller investigation, violates the legal processes for filling high-level federal vacancies.

“Few positions are more critical than that of U.S. Attorney General, an office that wields enormous enforcement power and authority over the lives of all Americans,” Frosh said in the news release. “President Trump’s brazen attempt to flout the law and Constitution in bypassing Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rosenstein in favor of a partisan and unqualified staffer cannot stand.”

Last week, on the day after the midterm election, Trump demanded and received the resignation of Sessions, who had recused himself in the Mueller investigation to the president’s dismay. Trump then bypassed Rosenstein to serve as acting attorney general and installed Whitaker, who had been serving as Sessions’ chief of staff.

Frosh’s motion contends that Whitaker lacks legal authority to represent the United States in Maryland’s Obamacare lawsuit, which Maryland filed in September. The filing contends that Whitaker’s involvement in the case harms Maryland’s interest in having the lawsuit move forward expeditiously because any filing he authorized would be invalid.

A spokesman for the U.S. Justice Department could not be reached immediately for comment.

