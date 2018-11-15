Maryland attorney general appeals judges' order to redraw congressional districts, seeks Supreme Court ruling

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Thursday that he is appealing the recent ruling by a three-judge federal court panel that threw out the state’s congressional map for the 6th District after determining the state unconstitutionally drew the boundary lines to benefit Democrats.

The Democratic attorney general, acting against the will of Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, notified the U.S. District Court in Baltimore on Thursday that he will contest last week’s order that the state redraw the map in time for the 2020 election.

According to the filing, Frosh wants the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the case in the hope of getting clear guidance on the standards Maryland political leaders need to apply when they draw their next maps.

The filing says that the three judges who ordered new 6th District borders offered differing theories of how the First Amendment applies to partisan gerrymandering. Frosh’s motion says it would be unwise for Maryland to begin drawing a new map for 2020 when the Supreme Court could adopt a different standard in a North Carolina gerrymandering case that is apparently heading to the top court.

The governor and General Assembly had planned to draw new district lines after the 2020 U.S. Census for use in the 2022 election. States must redraw their congressional maps every decade to reflect population changes.

But the three-judge panel — with two judges from the district court and one from the region’s federal appeals court — ordered a new map for the 6th District in time for the 2020 election. That’s because the judges found that the state’s Democratic leaders in 2011 unconstitutionally redrew the congressional district lines with the goal of “flipping” the western Maryland district from Republican to Democratic.

The strategy worked. Democrats seized the seat in 2012 and have held it ever since. The state’s congressional delegation went from a 6-2 Democratic majority to a 7-1 advantage.

Hogan last week urged Frosh to accept the judges’ order.

Amelia Chasse, a spokeswoman for the governor’s office, said the state should take advantage of the ruling to get an early start on drawing a fairer congressional map.

Hogan has consistently supported the idea of putting redistricting in the hands of a nonpartisan commission such as the one suggested by the judges.

The judges gave the state until March 7 to come up with a new map, which could affect just the 6th District and the neighboring 8th District, or involve other districts. If Maryland fails to produce one by then — a daunting timeline — the court would put the job in the hands of a three-member commission.

Thursday’s motion seeks a stay of that timeline. It says that if the high court upholds the panel’s decision by the end of its term June 24, Maryland would still be able to deliver a new map by Oct. 19.

If the state wins its appeal, there would be no effect on the 2020 election. But if it loses in a case decided in mid-2019, it would be too late for the General Assembly to approve a new map during its 2019 regular session.

mdresser@baltsun.com

twitter.com/michaeltdresser