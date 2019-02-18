Attorney General Frosh sues President Trump over national emergency, says Maryland would lose millions

Saying Donald Trump “has veered the country toward a constitutional crisis of his own making,” the attorneys general of Maryland and 15 other states sued the president Monday over his recent declaration of a national emergency.

The suit, filed in Northern California district court, alleges that Trump manufactured a “crisis” of illegal immigration to declare a state of emergency, which in turn will divert important funding from their home states. The suit calls Trump’s declaration “unlawful and unconstitutional.”

In a statement, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh called Trump’s declaration of a state of emergency “an abuse of executive authority.”

Trump declared a national emergency on Friday, reallocating more than $6 billion in federal money to fund construction of a security wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

According to the suit, Maryland stands to lose up to $513 million in military construction funding for projects at Fort Meade and Joint Base Andrews because of Trump’s declaration of a state of emergency.



Additionally, Maryland would lose an unspecified amount of federal funding to fight the war on drugs, an action that “would threaten the public safety of all Marylanders,” according to the suit.

Speaking to reporters in the Rose Garden on Friday, Trump told reporters: "Look, I expect to be sued," according to The Washington Post. He added later that "they will sue us in the 9th Circuit, even though it shouldn't be there, and we will possibly get a bad ruling, and then we'll get another bad ruling, and then we'll end up in the Supreme Court, and hopefully we'll get a fair shake and we'll win in the Supreme Court.



This article will be updated.