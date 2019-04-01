State Comptroller Franchot calls on Baltimore Mayor Pugh to resign over Healthy Holly book deal

State Comptroller Peter Franchot called on Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh to resign immediately, after The Baltimore Sun reported Monday that insurer Kaiser Permanente had also bought copies of her self-published Healthy Holly books.

Franchot linked to The Sun’s report on his Facebook page saying, “The Mayor has to resign - now.”

Ongoing Coverage | Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh's "Healthy Holly" book deals »

“The people of Baltimore are facing too many serious challenges, as it is, to also to deal with such brazen, cartoonish corruption from their chief executive,” Franchot wrote.

Franchot, a Democrat, is the first statewide office holder to call for Pugh to step down, but he is known to buck the party establishment.

Kaiser Permanente confirmed Monday that it had paid $114,000 to Pugh’s Healthy Holly company to buy some 20,000 copies of the books, which promote good diet and exercise.

Pugh was already mired in controversy of the books after it was revealed that the University of Maryland Medical System paid her $500,000 for the books between 2011 and 2018 at a time when she was one of the hospital network’s board members.

Pugh has previously said that only UMMS bought books and has not answered questions about the newly disclosed deal with Kaiser. It was ongoing at a time when the company was a bidding on a $48 million city health insurance contract in 2017.

iduncan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/iduncan