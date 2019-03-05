After years of feuding with fellow Democrats, Maryland comptroller Franchot at risk of losing regulatory roles

The highest vote-getter ever in a Maryland election, Comptroller Peter Franchot may be the most popular and successful Democrat in statewide politics. But after repeatedly bashing fellow top Democrats for years with criticism they view as bombastic and unfair, he is a man of increasingly few allies in Annapolis.

On the opening day of this year’s legislative session in January, Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller mocked Franchot from the dais, implying he is a closeted Republican. Recently, when Franchot tried to introduce what he considers an important bill, he says legislative leaders in the 188-member General Assembly refused to file it for him.

Now, members of his own party are moving to strip Franchot of one of his most-proud functions — his authority over a team of officers who enforce state regulations on alcohol and tobacco sales. And the risk of him losing that power is real: the House Economic Matters Committee voted 17-3 on Tuesday to advance to the House floor a bill to move the enforcement to a new commission. The three “no” votes were from Republicans.

The lawmakers pushing the bill say they’re acting to preserve good government. They argue Franchot has become too politically active in the alcohol industry — holding fundraisers at breweries and accepting donations from those he oversees, all while being responsible for enforcing alcohol laws.

Franchot fires back that the move to shift away his investigators would cost taxpayers millions. And, he asserts, it’s payback from Miller and House Speaker Michael Busch for his push for legislation to help local craft brewers ahead of what he derides as “out-of-state beer cartels.”

Representatives for Busch and Miller declined to comment.

Franchot’s war with the legislature has simmered for a long time — dating back at least to a 2007 fight with Miller over legalizing slots in Maryland. But it’s starting to impact how state government is run.

Last year, the assembly stripped the Maryland Board of Public Works — of which Franchot is one of three members — of its oversight of hundreds of millions of dollars in school construction projects. The move was driven partly by lawmakers’ anger over what they perceive as Franchot joining Republican Gov. Larry Hogan in using their authority on the board to grandstand about local school spending decisions.

Franchot then joined a so-called “Take A Hike, Mike” rally to call on Miller to step down. And, facing no serious opposition himself in the 2018 general election, Franchot ran a negative TV ad in which he described Miller as a machine “boss” and depicted lawmakers as drone-like “yes men,” marching in lockstep to Miller’s commands.

In November, more than 1.6 million Marylanders cast ballots for Franchot — he often quotes the figure of 1,620,264 — a record for any candidate in a gubernatorial year. He was re-elected to a four-year term, at a salary of $149,000 a year.

When lawmakers returned in January for the 2019 General Assembly session, the battle was joined again.

Within weeks, Franchot was calling news conferences to accuse his legislative rivals of being in the pockets of “unelected lobbyists” who he says dictate beer policy in favor of mass-production brewers and against small Maryland firms.

Franchot has called on Busch to fire his campaign treasurer, whom the comptroller called “the biggest Budweiser distributor in Anne Arundel County.”

The treasurer, Neal Katcef, CEO of beer distributor Katcef Brothers said he’s been friends with Busch since they were kids.

“The speaker has never made a decision because of our friendship, he never would do so, and I would never ask that of him,” Katcef said in a statement. His company distributes Budweiser and craft beers.

And Franchot accused state Sen. Ben Kramer — a Montgomery County Democrat who is sponsor of the bill to move enforcement from Franchot — of having “alcohol payments put into his pocket each month.” Kramer co-owns commercial properties, including one that leases space to a Montgomery County Department of Liquor Control store.

Top Democrats have returned fire.

Kramer recently said during a hearing in Annapolis that Franchot has “abused the power and the authority” of his office to “extort” money from entities he regulates. The senator accused the comptroller of using “Bernie Madoff-like aplomb” to manipulate the different segments of the alcohol industry.

In response, Franchot filed an ethics complaint against Kramer, according to the comptroller’s chief of staff Len Foxwell.

“Senator Kramer’s comments were disgraceful. They go far beyond the boundaries of acceptable legislative or political discourse,” Foxwell said.

At the center of the sniping is the legislation to establish an Alcohol and Tobacco Commission. It would replace Franchot by July 2020 in overseeing his Field Enforcement Division, which has about 60 staffers and investigates violations of state regulations pertaining to tobacco and alcohol sales, among other duties. The proposed commission would be appointed by the governor.

Franchot alleges the change would cost taxpayers nearly $50 million over the next five years, citing a report by the state Bureau of Revenue Estimates. But an analysis by the nonpartisan Department of Legislative Services found that it would cost $4 million in the first year to establish the commission and move the field investigators. After that, the state would face about $700,000 each year in increased expenses.