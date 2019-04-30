5 things to know about Maggie McIntosh, candidate for Maryland House of Delegates speaker

Del. Maggie McIntosh of Baltimore is one of two contenders to become the next speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates, filling a post held by the late Michael Busch.

Here are some facts about McIntosh and her career.

1. Teacher who replaced a teacher

A former teacher, McIntosh got her House seat when a delegate left to teach English in China.

Anne Perkins resigned in 1992 to work full-time in China. McIntosh, then a member of the Democratic Central Committee and a veteran of multiple campaigns, was appointed to fill the seat.

The Baltimore Sun described McIntosh at the time as “one of the most successful of Baltimore's campaign organizers.”

2. We’re not in Kansas anymore

McIntosh was born and raised in Kansas, and attended college there.

She later moved to Baltimore and taught in city schools and earned a master’s degree at Johns Hopkins University.

She lives with her wife in North Baltimore’s Tuscany-Canterbury neighborhood.

3. Mikulski as a mentor

McIntosh counts legendary retired U.S. Sen. Barbara Mikulski, a Baltimore Democrat, as a mentor.

McIntosh was a state director and campaign manager for Mikulski before she got into politics for herself.

4. Committee leader, twice over

McIntosh has had the distinction of serving as chairwoman of two of the major House committees.

Since 2015, she has served as chairwoman of the Appropriations Committee, which handles the state budget.

Before that, McIntosh chaired the Environmental Matters Committee (now called the Environment and Transportation Committee) from 2003 until 2015.

She’s also held other positions, including as Democratic majority leader in 2001 and 2002.

5. Honorary admiral

Among McIntosh’s many accolades includes being named “Admiral of the Chesapeake Bay” by then-Gov. Martin O’Malley, a fellow Democrat, in 2015.

It’s an honorary title given by Maryland governors to those who have worked to restore and promote the bay. McIntosh was among 16 people O’Malley recognized as he left office in January 2015.

