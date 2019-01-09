Maryland man sues Hogan, Frosh for executive order forbidding contracts with those who boycott Israel

A former Maryland state representative has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Governor Larry Hogan and Attorney General Brian Frosh, taking aim at a controversial executive order denying contracts to businesses that boycott Israel.

The suit, filed Wednesday in federal court by Syed Saqib Ali, alleges the Maryland leaders violated First and Fourteenth Amendment rights when Hogan signed an executive order in October 2017 requiring all firms with state contracts to promise they will not boycott Israel.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, is providing legal counsel for the Montgomery County resident in his suit.

Hogan’s order was meant to thwart the international, Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, which urges companies to refuse to do business in Israel. The order appeared to be largely symbolic, as the administration could not identify contractors engaged in a boycott, The Baltimore Sun reported at the time.

Saqib Ali, a computer software engineer and former member of the Maryland House of Delegates, has been vocal in recent years against legislative proposals in Maryland that targeted the BDS movement. He also refuses to purchase certain products including Sabra hummus and SodaStream products that have ties to Israel, the suit states.

Because of Saqib Ali’s boycotts, he is unable to submit bids for government software project contracts, the suit states.

Saqib Ali is seeking to have the executive order declared unconstitutional and voided, court records state.

At least 25 states have implemented anti-BDS requirements through legislation or executive orders, the suit states.

A representative for Hogan could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday morning. Frosh’s office had not seen the complaint Wednesday morning and does not comment on pending litigation, spokeswoman Raquel Coombs said in an email.

This article will be updated.

