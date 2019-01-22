News Maryland Politics

Baltimore, Washington-area IKEAs offering breakfast for furloughed federal government workers

IKEA stores near Baltimore and Washington are offering free breakfast to federal workers during the partial federal government shutdown, the company announced.

Government workers showing a valid ID can visit the IKEA stores in Baltimore (8352 Honeygo Blvd.), College Park (10100 Baltimore Ave.) and Woodbridge, Va., (2901 Potomac Mills Circle) Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. for a free breakfast menu with the following items:

  • Small Breakfast Combo: Scrambled eggs, chicken sausage & potatoes
  • Swedish-American Breakfast Combo: Scrambled eggs, chicken sausage, potatoes & two Swedish pancakes
  • Breakfast Sandwich Combo
  • Swedish Pancakes
  • Swedish Waffles

The deal includes a free coffee, tea or fountain drink.

Ikea’s free breakfast offer began Tuesday and will continue until the government shutdown ends.

