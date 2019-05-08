FBI seized 'Healthy Holly' books, UMMS check and information about Pugh aide from City Hall

The FBI seized about two dozen items when agents searched City Hall, including copies of then-Mayor Catherine Pugh’s “Healthy Holly” books, information related to the University of Maryland Medical System and materials about Pugh aide Gary Brown Jr.

Baltimore officials released Wednesday a list of 22 items seized by the agents during the April 25 raid.

Among the items seized were a computer, an iPad, five compact discs, settlement paperwork for Pugh’s home in Ashburton and a $100,000 check to the Healthy Holly LLC from the University of Maryland Medical System.

The FBI also seized documentation of income and pay sheets for Brown, a Pugh aide who was previously convicted of violating campaign finance laws.

Pugh resigned last week, apologizing for the harm she has caused to the city’s image amid a growing scandal over her sales of the self-published “Healthy Holly” children’s book series.

U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Mark Coulson signed the warrant authorizing the search of City Hall

The documents make clear that the FBI investigation concerns, at least in part, The Maryland Center for Adult Training, also known as MCAT.

The Sun reported Wednesday the job-training nonprofit, which is connected to a federal investigation of Pugh, has reported to Maryland regulators that three prominent city residents — a state senator, a former Colts running back and a well-known attorney — have served on its board of directors, which Pugh chaired for a decade.

But all three have told The Baltimore Sun they are not — and never have been — board members for the Maryland Center for Adult Training.

This article will be updated.

luke.broadwater@baltsun.com

krector@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lukebroadwater

twitter.com/rectorsun