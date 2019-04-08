Howard County officials tout state funding for flood cleanup in Ellicott City and potentially elsewhere

Howard County officials are touting millions of dollars in state money directed toward cleanup efforts in Ellicott City, which suffered substantial damage to its downtown area after two major floods in two years.

A funding bill that Del. Courtney Watson cross-filed alongside state Sen. Katie Fry Hester would bring sustained funding to mitigation efforts in historic Ellicott City. The House and Senate bills were passed Monday on the final day of the General Assembly and now head to Gov. Larry Hogan’s desk.

In a statement, Watson said the delegation’s efforts were “to make sure the state continues to set aside funding to help not only Ellicott City, but other areas affected by flooding.”

The bills were amended to prioritize historic districts affected by flooding, which will “hopefully get the lion’s share” of funding, Watson said. For this year, the fund will receive $3.4 million through the state’s capital budget. In the next three fiscal years, the fund can receive $8 million.

Hester said in a statement that “refilling the grant fund is about the future: smart rebuilding and innovative new partnerships to prevent future catastrophes.”

County Executive Calvin Ball will release more information about Phase 2 of the Safe and Sound Plan on April 16, officials wrote in a news release.

Ellicott City assesses damage the day after a flood ravaged its historic Main Street for the second time in two years.

