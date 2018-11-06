Election Day 2018: Live coverage from Maryland polls

Marylanders will vote Tuesday in elections for governor, comptroller, attorney general, U.S. Senator, all eight seats in the House of Representatives and all 188 seats in the General Assembly. Local elections for county executives, council members or commissioners, state’s attorneys and other offices will also be held throughout the state, with the exception of Baltimore City, where the offices of mayor and City Council are not on the ballot until 2020.

Follow along here with Baltimore Sun Media Groups at the polls.

