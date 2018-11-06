Voters weather steady rain, delays at some city polling sites as Election Day begins

A steady rain dampened morning voting in the Baltimore area this Election Day, and some city polling places opened late.

Voters are casting ballots Tuesday for all Maryland statewide offices, including governor, for local races including Baltimore County executive, and for Congress.

Voters reported delays opening polls at Beth Am Synagogue in Reservoir Hill and Federal Hill Preparatory School. Baltimore City Election Director Armstead Jones could not immediately be reached for comment.

Otherwise, rain was the only disruption reported.

Outgoing Baltimore County Executive Don Mohler, appointed after Kevin Kamenetz’s death, weathered the conditions under a black and yellow umbrella as he stood outside Hillcrest Elementary in Catonsville.

He cast his ballot Saturday during early voting, but came out to urge voters to support “my friend Johnny O” — Democratic nominee Johnny Olszewski Jr., who faces Republican Al Redmer Jr.

Mohler said the rain served as a good reminder as to why folks should take advantage of early voting. Despite the wet conditions, he said he plans to visit polling places around the county throughout the day.

“It’s worth it,” Mohler said.

National Weather Service meteorologist Jeremy Geiger said heavy rain is likely to continue around the Baltimore area through the morning hours.

Some severe storms are possible in the early afternoon hours. There have been some lightning strikes around the area, but the strongest threat of severe weather is expected to be in Southern Maryland and on the Eastern Shore, he said.

“It’s going to be hit or miss if there’s thunderstorms,” he said. “So far it’s mostly a rain event.”

Geiger said he expects rain showers and scattered storms to taper off by late afternoon or early evening.

Baltimore Sun Media Group reporter Cody Boteler contributed to this article.

