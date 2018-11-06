Just catching up to today's election in Maryland? Get filled in now on who's running and what's at stake

Maybe you purposely tuned out the pre-election noise — the endless TV ads, the mailbox-jamming campaign literature, the weekend door-knockers. Or you’ve been obsessing instead on the high-profile races in the likes of Texas and Georgia. Or maybe you just put off learning about the candidates and issues in Maryland because there was plenty of time before Election Day.

Not anymore.

But fear not, even with the polls opening at 7 a.m. Tuesday, you still have time to get up to speed before they close at 8 p.m. Here is a cheat sheet for those who need to catch up on who and what Marylanders will be voting on, plus links for further enlightenment.

Election Day 2018: Live coverage from Maryland polls »

Who’s on top — of the ballot, that is?

The main card is the gubernatorial contest. Gov. Larry Hogan is seeking a second term, which, should he be successful, would mark the first time in more than 60 years that a Republican has won re-election for Maryland’s highest office. His opponent, Ben Jealous, is the former president of the NAACP and would make history if he were to win: the Democrat would be Maryland’s first black governor.

Jealous, with running mate Susan Turnbull, has campaigned for universal health care and prekindergarten, higher pay for teachers, prison reform and other progressive initiatives. Hogan, running with Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford, has touted what he considers his moderate, work-across-the-aisle approach focused on pocket-book rather than partisan issues.

Here's what to expect at your polling place on Election Day »

Any other races of note?

Residents of several counties will be picking their own chief executives.

Campaigning for the open seat of Baltimore County executive are former state delegate Johnny Olszewski Jr., the Democratic nominee, and Al Redmer Jr., the Republican, also a former delegate and current state insurance commissioner. Olszewski, a former teacher, has called for more education spending and outlawing housing discrimination against poor people who receive rent subsidies, while Redmer has said the county should look into having developers build schools that they would lease to the county and find ways to make housing more affordable and attractive to young families.

In Howard County, campaign spending topped $1 million in a lively contest between incumbent Allan Kittleman, a Republican, and Democratic county councilman Calvin Ball. The two floods that have ravaged Ellicott City in less than two years have become an issue, with Kittleman touting his $50 million plan to tear down buildings and expand waterways, and Ball saying more needs to be done and criticizing his opponent for seeking to repeal a stormwater remediation fee, known derisively as the “rain tax.”

And in Anne Arundel County, the incumbent executive, Steve Schuh, a Republican is facing a challenge from Democrat Steuart Pittman, a farmer turned activist turned farmer again. Schuh describes himself as a moderate, in favor of slowing government’s growth and cutting taxes and fees when possible. Pittman has campaigned to limit development, increase affordable housing and reduce poverty.

This is more interesting than I imagined. Is there one place to get more information on these and other races?

https://elections.baltimoresun.com. You’re welcome.

Are there any of those trick questions that always come as a surprise at the end of the ballot?

Voters statewide will face two questions:

Question 1 asks whether the governor should be required to channel hundreds of millions of dollars in casino funds to education, above the minimum required. Known as a “lockbox,” the measure would prevent the governor from using gambling money to meet the legal baselines for education funding. If approved, it would provide an estimated additional half-billion dollars for schools by 2022.

Question 2 asks whether to allow voter registration on Election Day itself. Currently, qualified individuals can register to vote during early voting periods, like the one that ended last week, but the law requires registration to end before Election Day.

I bet there are local questions as well, right?

Yes. The State Board of Elections has them all here.