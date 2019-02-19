U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear Maryland case on state's unique law to curb price gouging on generic drugs

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to review a federal court's decision striking down a unique Maryland law that sought to curb price gouging for generic prescription drugs.

The General Assembly passed the law in 2017 at the urging of state Attorney General Brian Frosh and health care advocates, and over the objections of the pharmaceutical industry. Backers said the measure was the first of its kind in the United States.

But the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decided in April that the measure violated the U.S. Constitution by trying to regulate trade beyond Maryland’s borders.

Frosh appealed in October, asking the high court to review the ruling. The Democrat said in a statement at the time that the cost of generic drugs skyrocketed in recent years.

“We are fighting to ensure Marylanders continue to have access to the essential generic medicines they need,” he said.

But the Association for Accessible Medicines — the group that brought the challenge — said the appeals court correctly determined that Maryland lacked authority under the commerce clause of the Constitution "to regulate transactions that occur outside of its borders."

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan had expressed concern about the constitutionality of the legislation, saying it could violate the interstate commerce clause. He also criticized the definition of "excessive" drug prices as too vague. But the governor — who said he supported keeping down prescription drug costs — let the measure take effect without his signature

The complicated law applied to generic or off-patent drug makers that manufacture a medicine at least three other firms also make. If those conditions applied, companies couldn’t impose a significant price increase without justifying it to the attorney general, who could ask a judge to order that the price increase not take effect. Violating the law carried a $10,000 fine.

