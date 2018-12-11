Maryland Democratic Party names new executive director

The Maryland Democratic Party has a new executive director, Baltimore resident Ben Smith.

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, recently elected as the state party’s chairwoman, announced Smith’s hiring on Tuesday.

Smith has been a political consultant and is chairman of the Baltimore City Democratic State Central Committee.

“Ben comes to the party from running his own consulting firm and breathing new life and energy into the Baltimore City Central Committee,” Cummings said in a statement. “I have no doubt that he has the talent, discipline and foresight necessary to help lead Maryland Democrats to victory in the future.”

Smith has worked on multiple campaigns, with experience in direct mail, digital communications and policy, according to the state party. He’s a graduate of the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law.

Smith replaces Stephanie Potter as executive director.

pwood@baltsun.com

twitter.com/pwoodreporter