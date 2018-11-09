After Hogan victory, what's next for Maryland politics? Republican bench dealt blow, while Democrats surge

The drinks had barely stopped flowing at Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s re-election celebration Tuesday when the speculation about the future of Maryland’s two major political parties began.

Democrats in Prince George’s County were buzzing about their newly elected County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, 47, a top prosecutor and rising star seen as so formidable her Republican opponent dropped out and endorsed her as the best person to lead the county.

Baltimore County, long a seesaw jurisdiction, had gone to Democrat Johnny Olszweski Jr., 36, a Dundalk native with progressive views who also appeals to centrists.

And Howard County had ousted its moderate Republican executive in favor of Calvin Ball, 43, who had proven he could overcome polling and fundraising deficits to win a swing jurisdiction whose mood often reflects the state’s.

Tuesday’s election results mean that in 2019 Democrats will hold the top job in seven of Maryland’s eight largest jurisdictions; seven of eight congressional seats; both U.S. senators; the offices of the state attorney general and comptroller; and super-majorities in both the state senate and the House of Delegates.

“We fell short in the governor’s race but otherwise it was a blue tsunami in Maryland,” says Kathleen Matthews, chairwoman of the Maryland Democratic Party. “I think we have a constellation of rising stars. The election is ushering in a new generation of leadership in the Democratic Party.”

Meanwhile, Republicans — still riding high from Hogan’s historic win over Democrat Ben Jealous — looked around the state to see their bench had been decimated.

Ball had bested Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman, a moderate Republican seen by many as best positioned to run for governor after Hogan’s term ends in 2022. Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh, seen as another likely successor to Hogan, lost his seat to Steuart Pittman, a businessman and farmer.

Beyond Hogan, the GOP’s top elected Republicans are now Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford, a wonkish politician who many believe would be reluctant to run for the top seat; U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, whom analysts believe is too right-wing to win statewide; and Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, a well-regarded candidate but not from one of the state’s most populous counties.

“Is there a Republican bench now?” asks Todd Eberly, a political scientist from St. Mary’s College of Maryland. “The Democratic bench just got very crowded. The Democrats now have a wealth of future candidates.”

Is there a Republican bench now? The Democratic bench just got very crowded. The Democrats now have a wealth of future candidates. — Todd Eberly, political scientist

Along with Alsobrooks, Olszweski, Ball, and Pittman, Democrat Jan Gardner won a second term as executive in purple Frederick County on Tuesday and Democrat Marc Elrich won the race for Montgomery County executive. Add in Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh, and the Democrats now lead seven of the Maryland’s eight largest jurisdictions — seats often seen as launching pads for statewide office. Harford County’s Glassman is the Republican exception.

There’s been strong buzz around Alsobrooks, the county’s state’s attorney who soundly defeated former U.S Rep. Donna Edwards and state Sen. C. Anthony Muse in her run for county executive.

“Angela Alsobrooks has to be No. 1 on anybody’s list,” says Tim Maloney, a former Prince George’s County delegate and close observer of state politics. “She’s done a great job running the state’s attorney’s office. She’s first-rate. She’s high integrity. She’s obviously one of the front-runners, but there’s a lot she wants to do in Prince George’s. I’m sure her first and only focus is to be a successful county executive.”

Mileah Kromer, director of the Sarah T. Hughes Field Politics Center at Goucher College, said she believes Olszweski’s victory in Baltimore County represents a way forward for the majority party.

“It’s a great idea for Democrats to start thinking about their future being somebody born and raised in Dundalk,” Kromer said. “He can speak the languages of progressives but he does it with a pragmatic approach that also appeals to moderates. He has working-class roots. He’s not lying when he says he grew up in the shadow of a steel mill.”

Olszewski has been asked about his future ambitions in interviews since his victory on Tuesday, but he has brushed them aside, saying he’s focused only on getting ready to take over county government.

In a statement, Maryland Republican Party Chairman Dirk Haire celebrated Hogan’s win but blamed President Donald Trump for the party’s down-ballot losses.

“In the large suburban counties in the Baltimore area, independents appear to have voted in large numbers against every Republican on the ballot except for Governor Hogan as a statement against President Trump,” Haire said. “This dynamic proved problematic and appears to have cost us a couple of incumbent County Executives (Anne Arundel and Howard) and prevented us from making several legislative and county council gains that we thought were achievable.”

Nevertheless, Haire predicted, the GOP could resurge in 2022 if the Democrats in charge of the large jurisdictions increase taxes.

“After the next four years of higher property taxes and local income taxes in our major counties like Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Frederick, the voters in those counties will once again vote Republican in much larger numbers than occurred in 2018,” he predicted.