Harford delegate's use of racial slur draws outrage from Maryland lawmakers, civil rights advocates

Lawmakers and civil rights leaders on Tuesday condemned Harford County Del. Mary Ann Lisanti’s use of a racial slur during an after-hours gathering in January at an Annapolis cigar bar — and House Speaker Michael Busch stripped her of a leadership assignment.

Lisanti apologized Tuesday morning to the House Democratic Caucus for using the slur, which was first reported by The Washington Post. The Post reported Lisanti told a white colleague in late January at Annapolis Cigar that when he campaigned last fall in House District 26 in Prince George’s County on behalf of a candidate, he was knocking on doors in a “n----- district.”

Busch stripped the Democrat of her post as chairwoman of the House subcommittee on unemployment insurance.

“This morning, Delegate Mary Ann Lisanti apologized to the House Democratic Caucus for her use of the n-word. While I believe her apology was heartfelt, the damage among her colleagues and the public has been done,” Busch said in a statement. “I met with her this morning and expressed my extreme disappointment and concern over her irresponsible and hurtful actions.”

Lisanti declined on Tuesday morning to comment, saying she would release a statement later.

Reacting to the news, Zilpha Smith, president of the Harford County branch of the NAACP, said she was furious.

“We as an African-American community here in Harford County have supported her overwhelmingly to be elected as a delegate to the General Assembly in Annapolis,” Smith said. “This is just appalling. I’m mad. I’m really mad. You never know what people feel in their hearts.”

Busch said Lisanti agreed to undergo “sensitivity training.”

“I hope that through the sensitivity training that Delegate Lisanti has agreed to and the help of her colleagues, she will develop a greater understanding of the impact that she has had on her fellow legislators and the entire House of Delegates,” Busch said. “Like anyone who has made a mistake, she has the opportunity for redemption — but it is her responsibility to do so and earn back the trust of her colleagues.”

The situation arose during a legislative season in which the Virginia state government has been rocked by the discoveries that that state’s Democratic governor and attorney general had worn blackface.

Lisanti is 51 and in her second term. She is a former County Council member and Havre de Grace city manager.

The Post reported Lisanti also apologized Monday night to the leaders of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland, although she also told them she did not recall saying the word on that occassion.

Del. Darryl Barnes, who is chairman of the caucus, wrote in a letter Tuesday to Busch that Lisanti’s apology was “woefully inadequate.”

“It is clear that Delegate Lisanti is unsuited to continue in a position of leadership in the Maryland General Assembly,” Barnes wrote. “We have been receiving calls for her resignation, removal of subcommittee chairmanship, and to be censured on the house floor. We are asking the speaker to move swiftly in reprimanding her in a disciplinary manner.”

Jazz Lewis, a Prince George’s County Democrat, thanked the caucus for addressing this issue.

“We cannot tolerate prejudice in any form,” he said.

Questioned by the Post earlier this month about what happened, Lisanti said: “I don’t recall that. ... I don’t recall much of that evening.”

Asked whether she has ever used the slur, she told the paper: “I’m sure I have. ... I’m sure everyone has used it. I’ve used the f-word. I used the Lord’s name in vain.”

Smith said the county NAACP has had a good relationship with Lisanti over the years and worked with her to fight for things they wanted, Smith said.

Smith intends to meet with NAACP members next week, prior to a black history event, and said Lisanti’s comment will be discussed.

“It’s going to leave this community feeling a different way about Mary Ann Lisanti. It will cause an issue with a community who thought very well of her,” Smith said. “It’s going to change a lot of minds about her. I think it will come to a point where we’ll be asking her to step down, we need someone else to take [her] place.”

The NAACP leader also said she struggled to understand why someone would talk that way about people in another community while representing Harford.

“What right do you have to make that statement about a place you don’t live in? We need to take a stand and all of us in Harford County need to [tell] Mary Ann Lisanti, ‘We need to have a conversation with you, we need to understand why you made that statement,’” Smith said.

“We have enough issues going on. We would think people of her status — you can talk like you want around the dinner table — when you’re representing all of us, as citizens of Harford County, I would think you would not have used that kind of language with anybody, white or black."

County Executive Barry Glassman has known Lisanti a long time, he said, and is disappointed.

“Those comments are not reflective of the modern Harford County I’m building,” said Glassman, who has been county executive since December 2014.

Harford County Councilman Andre Johnson, one of two African-Americans on the council, said he’s been trying to reach Lisanti to discuss the allegations made against her. He had been unsuccessful as of Tuesday afternoon.

“If everything is true, I find it very disappointing and she’s definitely going to have to answer questions on that and on her views,” said Johnson, who represents the Edgewood and Joppatowne areas and is in Lisanti’s legislative district.

He spent about a year with Lisanti on the campaign trail.

"I would have never suspected that kind of language to come out of Delegate Lisanti's mouth,” Johnson said.

The councilman said he didn’t want to say too much without talking to Lisanti, but he also wants to "make it perfectly clear that she has some explaining to do to me personally.”