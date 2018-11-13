Executive-elect Olszewski launches transition plan for Baltimore County

Baltimore County executive-elect Johnny Olszewski Jr. has selected a corporate leader and a local nonprofit official to lead his transition team as he prepares to take office.

Calvin G. Butler Jr., chief executive officer of BGE, and Rachel Garbow Monroe, president and CEO of the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, will co-chair the transition effort.

Olszewski announced co-chairs Tuesday during a brief news conference at the Historic Courthouse, the county government’s headquarters building in Towson. It was his first official appearance since winning last week’s election over Republican Al Redmer Jr.

Olszewski, a Democrat, described Butler and Monroe as “two of the most dynamic and effective executives in the region.”

Butler noted that Baltimore County is the largest jurisdiction that BGE serves. “Serving your constituents — our customers — means a lot,” he said.

Monroe said: “We look forward to what we hope will be an even better future for the county.”

The team will have seven “work groups” to examine topics such as public safety, diversity and inclusion, education and economic development. Members of those work groups have not yet been announced.

The transition will include Elisabeth Sachs, who will serve as the team’s director, and Sam O’Neil, a senior adviser. Sachs is managing partner of Long Point Strategies, a public policy consulting firm. O’Neil is vice president of Margrave Strategies, a consulting firm that has worked extensively with local universities.

The transition team will be charged with producing an interim report by Dec. 3 — when Olszewski will be sworn into office. A final report will be due Jan. 7. Officials said county residents with ideas for the transition team to consider can send them to ideas@baltimorecountymd.gov.

Olszewski said he would make announcements regarding his staff “in the coming days.” Officials also said that those interested in applying for jobs with the Olszewski administration may send resumes to transitionjobs@baltimorecountymd.gov.

Outgoing County Executive Don Mohler, who backed Olszewski’s campaign, said he would support the transition team until it’s time to “turn over the keys” in about three weeks. “Our team stands ready to assist him,” Mohler said.

Meanwhile, Anne Arundel County’s Democratic executive-elect, Steuart Pittman, announced transition team leaders, a chief administrative officer and chief of staff last week.

In Howard County, executive-elect Calvin Ball, also a Democrat, has scheduled an announcement regarding his transition team Wednesday.

