Baltimore County Executive-elect Olszewski names top aides

Baltimore County Executive-elect Johnny Olszewski Jr. is staffing his office with a mix of professionals plucked from other Democratic politicians as well as others who work in consulting.

Olszewski, a Dundalk Democrat, announced several key staff appointments Wednesday morning:

Andrew G. Vetter as deputy county administrative officer. Vetter currently runs Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh’s Office of Criminal Justice. Before that, he worked for the Baltimore Police Department as chief of staff and director of government affairs.

In a statement, Olszewski called his team “deeply talented” and said it will be able to “hit the ground running on day one.”

“I’m thrilled that these experienced, thoughtful and energetic leaders will help us fight to expand opportunity in every community,” he said.

Olszewski has said he is conducting a national search for a county administrative officer. The county administrative officer oversees the day-to-day operations of county government. The longtime county administrative officer, Fred Homan, agreed to retire at Olszewski’s request.

Olszewski will be sworn into office during a ceremony at Towson University on Dec. 3.



