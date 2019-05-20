Maryland General Assembly data: Percentage of bills passed, least successful lawmaker, freshman of the year

Only 40 out of the 188 legislators in the Maryland General Assembly passed at least 50% of bills they introduced, and the average success rate for passing bills was 30.6%.

Ten lawmakers passed every bill for which they were the primary sponsor.

While some legislators were able to pass multiple bills, others struck out in their attempts and a few didn’t introduce any legislation.

Capital News Service gathered data from the 2019 legislative session and conducted an analysis to report on some of the most striking takeaways from the General Assembly.

In the Senate and House of Delegates, 188 legislators introduced 2,497 bills, which includes 16 joint resolutions. Both chambers passed 866 bills, two of which were joint resolutions.

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan must sign bills into law or let them become law without his signature, or veto bills he disapproves of. He has already completed four bill signings and his fifth is scheduled for Thursday.

Hogan vetoed some legislation during the session, including a bill to increase the minimum wage in Maryland to $15 per hour, but the Democrat-controlled General Assembly voted to override the veto.

Although the General Assembly has come to a close, Hogan could still veto some bills passed later in the session that he doesn’t agree with. The deadline for Hogan to veto bills is May 28.

The life cycle of a bill

A bill can be introduced multiple ways: Democratic and Republican lawmakers, local House and Senate delegations, or House or Senate committees. The Senate president and House speaker are individual lawmakers representing their own districts, but they also oversee the agendas in their respective chambers.

Once introduced, bills are then assigned to a committee; some make their way through the committee with a favorable vote and onto the chamber floor, while others are voted down in committee or never receive a vote.

If a bill receives a favorable committee vote, the full House or Senate must then vote to approve it.

If a bill passes in one chamber it must next go through the same process in the other chamber. If the same bill passes in both chambers it becomes law, unless vetoed by the governor.

Who were the most successful legislators? Least successful?

The most efficient lawmaker by the numbers this session was Sen. Melony Griffith, a Prince George’s County Democrat, who passed 14 of 14 bills she introduced as a primary sponsor.

The freshman senator, previously a 16-year member of the House of Delegates, took on legislation — 11 at the request of the Joint Committee on Pensions, on which Griffith serves as the Senate chair — that primarily focused on adjusting the state’s pension and retirement system.

All but one of Griffith’s bills passed unanimously through the General Assembly. Griffith told Capital News Service she was surprised, but said the process of getting a bill passed is complicated.

Griffith mentioned “unintended consequences” of introducing legislation, which at times “creates more problems than it seeks to address.” A bill may attempt to correct one problem or update one situation, but could indirectly affect another, causing a domino effect of issues that must be resolved.

“People don’t know how long the days are,” Griffith said.

One sure way to get your legislation passed is to hold a leadership position.

Senate President Thomas V. “Mike” Miller Jr. passed the most bills with 17, and the late House Speaker Michael Busch tied for second with 16.

Sen. Brian Feldman, a Montgomery County Democrat and vice chair of the Senate Finance Committee, also passed 16 bills. Fifteen lawmakers passed 10 or more bills they introduced.

Miller and Busch also introduced the most legislation of any lawmakers, with Miller at 52 and Busch at 50. The Senate president and House speaker often introduce legislation at the request of the governor’s administration, or a state agency. This is typically done as a courtesy.

A handful of legislators wasn’t successful in passing any legislation, and Republicans — who are in the minority — fared the worst this legislative session. The four least successful lawmakers this past session were Republicans, led by Delegate Neil Parrott of Washington County, who failed to pass any of the 16 bills he introduced as a primary sponsor.

The nine-year lawmaker sought to enact legislation that included recognizing exposure to pornography as a public health crisis, changing the size of safety zones for archery hunting in Washington County and tightening election rules. Each of Parrott’s bills either received an unfavorable report or did not receive a vote in its committee. Parrott’s office did not return a request for comment.

Of the 20 lawmakers who passed the most pieces of legislation, only one Republican, Sen. Adelaide Eckardt, who represents the Eastern Shore, passed more than 10 bills as a primary sponsor.

Three lawmakers didn’t introduce any legislation as a primary sponsor: Delegates Jen Terrasa of Howard County and Debra Davis of Charles County, both freshmen Democrats, as well as Del. Jay Jalisi, a Baltimore County Democrat, who was reprimanded by his peers after a report alleged abusive behavior by Jalisi toward his staff.