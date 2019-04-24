Acting Baltimore Mayor Young fires 3 aides to Mayor Catherine Pugh

Acting Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young says he’s fired three aides with ties to Mayor Catherine Pugh.

A spokesman for Young confirmed Wednesday that the aides are Gary Brown Jr., Poetri Deal and Afra Vance-White. Lester Davis said they were terminated because their services weren’t needed.

Davis said termination letters were sent Monday and their employment ends immediately.

A further three aides to Pugh remain on paid leave.

Brown and Deal worked in the city’s lobbying office. Vance-White was the city’s director of external relations.

Pugh is on an indefinite leave of absence as she recovers from pneumonia and is receiving her $185,000 a year salary.

She’s also under investigation by the Office of the State Prosecutor for her sale of “Healthy Holly” children’s books. Companies doing business with the city bought the books, and Pugh also sold them to the University of Maryland Medical System, where she held a seat on a volunteer board of directors.

Young, the City Council president, stepped up April 2 to the position of ex officio mayor in Pugh’s absence. Young and Pugh are Democrats.

How long Young will act as mayor is unclear and he has expressed frustration at not knowing more about Pugh’s plans. Pugh, meanwhile, has faced calls for her resignation from the City Council, Baltimore’s members of the state House of Delegates and business leaders.

Young said Wednesday that the decision on whether or not she should come back to work remains with Pugh. But he said she would be in a difficult position if she did return.

“Because of all of the groundswell calling for her to resign, I mean it would be devastating for her,” Young said. “I wouldn’t want to see her feelings hurt.”

City Solicitor Andre Davis said the city charter gives no guidance on how long a mayor can be on leave.

The Baltimore Sun reported April 10 that Young had put Brown, Deal and Vance-White on paid leave.

Vance-White and Brown began working for the city days after Pugh was sworn in as mayor in December 2016. Deal joined in January 2017.

All three have other ties to Pugh.

Pugh and Vance-White are co-owners, along with city Comptroller Joan Pratt, of 2 Chic Boutique, a now-closed consignment store in the Pigtown neighborhood.

In 2017, Brown pleaded guilty to a campaign finance charge after the state prosecutor’s office found he used bank accounts of some of his relatives to donate $18,000 to Pugh’s 2016 mayoral campaign. He received probation before judgement. Pugh stood by Brown after his prosecution, calling him a “good employee” and letting him keep his job at City Hall.

According to city records, Vance-White’s annual city salary was $117,300, Deal was paid $100,737 and Brown $62,220.

Remaining on paid leave Wednesday are Pugh’s chief of staff, Bruce Williams; government relations director Karen Stokes, and Stephanie Hall, who is on the staff of the Baltimore Women’s Commission.

