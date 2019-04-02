Acting Baltimore Mayor Young pledges stability during Pugh's leave, says he won't run for mayor in 2020

Just hours after Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh took a leave of absence amid a growing scandal, acting Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young — formerly the City Council president — came to Annapolis to pledge stability for the city.

After a morning meeting with Baltimore’s senators, Young said he wanted to assure the public he will focus on cleaning city streets, being responsive to citizen concerns and providing support for new Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.

“If the mayor decides not to come back, I’m ready to just take over the helm and run the city,” said Young, an East Baltimore Democrat.

Young said he would not seek the top job in Baltimore in the 2020 election — despite a longtime desire to be mayor.

“Everybody knows that my dream job at one time was to be mayor,” Young said. “But I found out that the president of the City Council is the best job in the world and I’m just going to do this a placeholder. I will be running for the president of the City Council of Baltimore.”

Ex Officio Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young speaks with members of the media after a meeting with the Baltimore City Delegation the morning after Mayor Catherine Pugh took a surprise leave. (Joshua McKerrow) (Joshua McKerrow)

Pugh, facing a call by Gov. Larry Hogan for a criminal investigation into the book deal that paid her hundreds of thousands of dollars, announced Monday that she will take an indefinite leave of absence because of her health.

The Democratic mayor’s office issued a statement Monday saying she had been advised by her doctors to take time to recover from a bout of pneumonia that hospitalized her for five days last week.

The statement did not address the scandal over the books — a series she authored featuring a young girl named Healthy Holly aimed at promoting exercise and good diet — that has quickly overtaken the mayor. A no-bid deal with the University of Maryland Medical System was first reported by The Baltimore Sun last month.

Young met privately with the city's senators and Del. Cheryl Glenn, chairwoman of Baltimore's delegation in the House of Delegates. All of Baltimore’s lawmakers are Democrats. Young allowed reporters in for the last couple of minutes, when the group spoke about how to improve services for senior citizens.

Glenn told reporters she had confidence in Young to lead the city.

Complete coverage: Mayor Pugh's 'Healthy Holly' controversy »

“He knows the city. He has the heart of the city and we’re going to work together,” she said.

Glenn then stepped into an elevator, turned around and flashed a thumbs-up, saying: “Baltimore’s going to be fine!”

Sen. Bill Ferguson of Southeast Baltimore said he thought Pugh should do some “soul searching” about whether to return to the job.

“I’m still angry about the whole situation, but after meeting with ex-officio Mayor Young, I feel a lot better this morning,” Ferguson said. “He's taking this role extremely seriously. I’m impressed he came to Annapolis to reassure people about stability.”

Ferguson said Young assured the delegation he would be “focused on constituent services, focused on cleaning up the city, make sure Commissioner Harrison has the tools he needs to assure public safety.”

Ferguson said his requests of Young included making sure that public swimming pools open on time this summer and that the YouthWorks summer job program launches successfully.

“We’ve got to make sure that kids have productive things to do,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson predicted “a tough few days and a tough couple of weeks ahead” for Baltimore.

“But the people of Baltimore are gritty and know how to pull it together when times are tough,” Ferguson said. “And it feels like we’re at a bottom now, so it’s time to just do it all. This is our moment to show the world that we can figure our way through rebuilding a great American city.”

Sen. Antonio Hayes, chairman of the city’s Senate delegation, said the situation involving Pugh has been “frustrating as hell.”

“Down here in Annapolis, we are always combated with the negative images and the negative narrative of Baltimore City,” Hayes said. “It just doesn’t help us and its frustrating as hell when we’re trying to get stuff done.”

Hayes said that in the past day he’d spoken with Young “probably at least four or five times” and noted that the acting mayor showed up an hour early for his meeting in Annapolis.

“He definitely shows the energy and the commitment to get started and moving and I appreciate that,” Hayes said.

Hayes said Pugh “used good judgement in stepping aside.”

“Right now we’re locking arms with Mayor Young and our members over there in the House [of Delegates] to make sure that we address our priorities that people expect of us,” Hayes said, citing a solution to keep the Preakness at Pimlico Race Course and public school funding among the top priorities in the waning days of the General Assembly session.

